TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.35. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

