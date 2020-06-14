Transcodium (TNS) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Transcodium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and TOPBTC. Transcodium has a market cap of $62,515.11 and $85,946.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Transcodium has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.88 or 0.01921755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00177172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00113262 BTC.

Transcodium’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,616,741 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

