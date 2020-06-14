Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 14th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

TCI traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

