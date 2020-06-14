TransferCoin Price Hits $0.0058 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a market cap of $48,184.81 and approximately $209.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020816 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.