Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Update

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 14th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 733,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 74,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 756,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.26 million, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.