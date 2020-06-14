TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. TRON has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $1.33 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, IDAX, Binance and ChaoEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.01918256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00177386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Koinex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Exrates, CoinBene, ChaoEX, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, Cryptomate, OTCBTC, RightBTC, Liqui, Coinrail, WazirX, YoBit, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, LBank, Liquid, Bitfinex, Exmo, Ovis, CoinExchange, Bibox, LATOKEN, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Coinnest, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Cryptopia, Huobi, CoinFalcon, CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coindeal, Hotbit, CoinEx, Neraex, Tidex, DDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, DragonEX, Indodax, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, IDCM, Bitbns, OEX, Allcoin, Sistemkoin, Zebpay, Braziliex, Kryptono, CoinEgg and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

