Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trueblue in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trueblue by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Trueblue by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trueblue in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trueblue in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trueblue stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 425,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. Trueblue has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.22 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.