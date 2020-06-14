TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.93 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, ZB.COM and Bithumb. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and $15.74 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045030 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $510.84 or 0.05440414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002404 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030382 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012708 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004411 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

