Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $17.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 241.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,139,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 400,332 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,070,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $664,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 216,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

