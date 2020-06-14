Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Up 8.7% in May

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 14th total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tuniu by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,174,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tuniu by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tuniu by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 388,763 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TOUR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 2,853,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 37.81%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

