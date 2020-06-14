Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of TY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 96,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,242. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.