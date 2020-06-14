Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,635 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,909 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,070,000 after acquiring an additional 686,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,721,000 after acquiring an additional 410,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,182,000 after acquiring an additional 486,277 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,073. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75.

