Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,800 Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 277,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.1% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $105,553.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 114,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,924.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,141.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HQL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 90,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.