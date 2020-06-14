Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,562,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,005,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. 73,025,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,452,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.