Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIW. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 418.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 278,478 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 13.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 131,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 28.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

WIW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 180,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,235. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

