Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,404 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

IJR traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,474,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,574. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

