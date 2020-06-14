Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,876 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,347. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.