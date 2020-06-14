Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,440 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the fourth quarter worth $3,505,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the fourth quarter worth $195,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,301. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

