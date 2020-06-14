Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 686 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,324,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

