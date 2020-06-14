Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 863 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.59. 1,447,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,842. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

