Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STNG. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

