Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.51. 12,057,261 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

