Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,781 shares of company stock worth $3,520,211. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,375,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

