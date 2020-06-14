Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,195,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after buying an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Biogen by 155.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,769,000 after buying an additional 444,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,797. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.