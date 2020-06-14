Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 346.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 168,926 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 312,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,303 shares of company stock worth $6,540,942. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $73.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.45. 8,636,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060,602. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.