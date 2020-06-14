Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. 1,476,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,707. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

