Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The firm has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

