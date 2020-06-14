Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $23.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 10.9% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.97. 6,880,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average is $152.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.