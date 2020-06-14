Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,314,000 after purchasing an additional 81,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,635,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,654,000 after purchasing an additional 525,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. 20,129,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,563,039. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40.

