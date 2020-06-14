Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $450,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,205,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,983,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

VTEB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 933,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41.

