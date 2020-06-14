Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. 134,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,207. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

