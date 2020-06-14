Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 67.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WIA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.79. 53,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

