Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

