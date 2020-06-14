Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 922.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Citigroup by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,339,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,643,000 after buying an additional 1,923,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,144,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,324,000 after buying an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,912,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,940,620. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

