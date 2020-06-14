Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 27,334,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,958,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

