Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 456 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $22,903,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $9.34 on Friday, hitting $1,413.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,102. The company has a market cap of $964.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,378.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,344.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

