Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,570 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $176.99. 258,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,169. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $198.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

