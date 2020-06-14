Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,003 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,415. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $178,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Argus upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

