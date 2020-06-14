Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Takes $609,000 Position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter worth $3,202,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 294,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

BCX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 304,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,607. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

