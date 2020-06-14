Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Filament LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Filament LLC now owns 767,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 25,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

