Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 72,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 136,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,600.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,660.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

