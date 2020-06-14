Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,574,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,084,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,356. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

