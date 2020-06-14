Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Update

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the May 14th total of 11,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 9,290,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,538,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

