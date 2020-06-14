U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLCA. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 213,000 shares of company stock worth $264,670 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 209,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 40.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 122,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 2,161,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.75. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

