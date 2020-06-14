Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $10.77 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Ultra has a market cap of $10.77 million and $130,003.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,370.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.60 or 0.02535584 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002201 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00649719 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011388 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,698,149 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

