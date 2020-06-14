Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 14th total of 459,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 318.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 73.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.