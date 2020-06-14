United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Lifted by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Continental by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Continental by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.66. 97,164,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,857,776. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.47. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Continental to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.87.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.