Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Update

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the May 14th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

NYSE:UTL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 114,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. Unitil has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $720.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.18.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

