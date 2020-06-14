Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 14th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 250,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 12,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 1,296.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Univar in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of Univar stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. Univar has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

