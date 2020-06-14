Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the May 14th total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth $411,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.
