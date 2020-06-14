Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the May 14th total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth $411,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,347. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $132.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

